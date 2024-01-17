Board adheres to clubs request to see Group 20 knockout cancelled for 2024

The traditional curtain raiser for the Group 20 season will not be played in 2024 after the board made the decision to cancel this year's events.
The writing had been on the walls for a couple of seasons with clubs struggling to get players available for the event, and Group 20 president Adam Brill feels it was a common sense decision.
"Clubs getting the commitment from the players for has been difficult at times for a number of different reasons," he said.
"There tend to be races out at Lake Cargelligo that weekend, and West Wyalong just tend to struggle along with the smaller clubs as well.
"The decision was made with the intention of the Group supporting the clubs instead of trying to force them to do it."
It means the Leeton Greens won't be able to defend their titles, having taken out both the first-grade and league tag titles on home turf in 2023.
That same event saw Hay and TLU Sharks unable to field sides, while DPC Roosters also only had minimal numbers in the first-grade competition.
The knockout was named in memory of Paul Kelly, and the board is already having discussions on how to keep the name associated with the competition.
"We are looking to keep the Paul Kelly name around, but we haven't made any concrete decision around that yet," he said.
"There has been some suggestion about naming the girl's competition after him once it turns into a tackle competition. Once there is a competition behind it (women's competition), even if it is just six weeks and a final, that seems to be the unofficial suggestion at the moment."
While there will be no preseason tournament put on by Group 20, there will still be a chance for Group 20 clubs to get some game time into their legs with the West Wyalong knockout to be held over the last weekend in February.
After what was a tough year for Group 20 last season, Brill was hopeful that they would be on the up in 2024.
"Haven't heard any worrying things from the clubs yet, which is good, so hopefully we are looking up heading into the season," he said.
