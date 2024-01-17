Griffith Business Chamber and Council form housing taskforce

Griffith City Council and the Griffith Business Chamber have partnered up to create a taskforce aimed at addressing the housing crisis in Griffith.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Griffith Worker and Housing Shortage Taskforce will address the housing crunch and crisis, which has already led to a worker shortage across Griffith, leaving incoming workers without anywhere to live.
A report from Anglicare showed that the regional housing crisis was already dissuading essential workers like nurses, emergency services workers and teachers from moving to regional cities like Griffith.
President of the Griffith Business Chamber, John Nikolic, said that the worker shortage was "the biggest constraint on Griffith's economic growth".
"The aim of the Taskforce is primarily to address the housing shortage by documenting the existing state of the housing market, identifying opportunities for further social, affordable and worker housing projects within the local area, and lobbying state and federal governments for funding," he said.
The taskforce held their first meeting on January 15, with representatives from state member Helen Dalton and federal member Sussan Ley.
The taskforce is open to more representatives as necessary.
Mayor Doug Curran said that their priority was getting projects to the point that the council could apply for funding grants.
"With the creation of Housing Australia and the $10 billion Housing Australian Future Fund Facility by the federal government, it's essential that Griffith City Council gets projects shovel-ready for submission for grant applications," Cr Curran said.
"Aside from water buy backs there is no more pressing issue for the development of our city than alleviating the worker and housing shortage."
The taskforce will meet monthly over the next nine months, preparing a suite of recommendations to help address the shortage of homes in Griffith.
Griffith Council recently endorsed the Large Lot Residential Supply and Demand Analysis and Strategy, a plan to re-zone eligible land to large lot rural residential zones after a lack of supply was identified.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.