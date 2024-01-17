A call for cast members for Coleambally's 32nd musical fundraiser

A show is set to dazzle the Coleambally community, with a casting call out for this years musical.
Now in its 32nd year, Coleambally Community Charity Stage Productions (ColCom) will soon begin rehearsals for 'The Adventures of Nicky-No-Name'.
Not wanting to give too much of the story away just yet, ColCom founder and principle director, Jane McMillan, says the show will be about an orphan attempting to find his own purpose in life.
"The idea is to combine well-known snippets of movies, songs, productions and tie them together," she said.
"The audience will be transformed into different worlds through familiar music and dance, with a cast of local community faces all playing a part."
Cast members ranging in age from pre-school children through to adults will be brought on to deliver.
Since its inception, ColCom has staged an array of productions providing residents with entertainment in addition to raising funds for local causes and projects.
This year monies will go towards the purchase and installation of new stage lights for the club.
Ms McMillan said new lighting will not only be important for future productions but also the club's annual functions, debutante Balls and other calendar events.
"The entire community will benefit in some way from new lighting, creating ambient atmosphere for all of our special functions," she said.
A casting information session will be held on Friday, February 16 at 4pm at the Coleambally Community Club Auditorium.
Those able to lend a hand back stage are also welcome to attend.
