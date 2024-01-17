Panthers within striking distance of top two ahead of 50-over clash

Leagues Panthers will be looking to build on their winning start to 2024 when they take on Exies Diggers in the 50-over clash at Exies No. 1.
The Panthers were able to pick up a much-needed victory against Hanwood last weekend after the rain-affected clash, which gave them 10 points and moved them to within striking distance of a top-two position which will be a target for the final seven weeks of the season.
Batting continues to be a bit of a concern for the Panthers side who made a strong start last weekend however encountered the issue they have a lot this season with a collapse in the middle to lower order and only batting 35 of the 50 overs.
With a two-point gap to Exies Eagles in second, and with the Eagles having the bye this weekend, the points would be welcomed.
It won't be an easy ask for the Panthers, with Diggers looking to stay within reach of the top four and having the wood over the Leagues' side this season, a record they will want to continue.
