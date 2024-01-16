Top cancer care advocate a nominee for Griffith's Citizen of the Year

An advocate who has fought for enhanced cancer care services in Griffith for over 20 years says he is honoured to be nominated as a Citizen of the Year.
Grant Hearn's work with Griffith's Relay For Life has been pivotal, and he has also pushed for the establishment of radiotherapy and bulk-billing services.
"I started in 2000 when there was a push to bring radiography to Wagga. I attended a public meeting at the Yoogali Club and from there I joined a newly formed committee for that cause," he said.
"It was a subject that was very close to me. At that time my wife was having to travel to Sydney for diagnostic appointments. To have that service a bit closer was very important."
In more recent years, Mr Hearn joined the push to establish a cancer care centre in Griffith.
Not only was his dream realised last year, Mr Hearn now also plays an active role as a board member of the outlet.
"Fortunately Wagga Cancer Care Associates were always looking to get a centre established in Griffith. It was amazing to see that happen," Mr Hearn said.
"The desire was always there but it was only when federal funding was secured that it became viable."
In 2001 he joined a committee to bring Relay for Life to Griffith and since then the bi-annual event has raised $900,000.
"In 2022 we raised a staggering $100,000," Mr Hearn said.
"It's not just about fundraising. It's about advocacy and creating an inviting, welcoming atmosphere for those on the cancer journey.
"I've come away from each event feeling rewarded and encouraged, especially knowing funds are going to Cancer Council NSW for research and to create awareness campaigns," he said.
"One of the things I'm proudest of is the advocacy of our community. It's brought us a long way from a time when we didn't even have mammography services here.
"It's the community that makes things possible. It's always rewarding and people are always so kind with their support," Mr Hearn said.
He was humbled to be nominated for an Australia Day award.
"I was overwhelmed when I received the news. It's incredible to think there are people who are so kind, that feel it's so important I receive recognition. I thank them dearly," Mr Hearn said.
"We live in such a great country. Every day I wake up I feel like I'm on top of the world."
