Knatty Knitter Dot nominated for Citizen of the Year

Dot O'Callaghan has been nominated as a Griffith Citizen of the Year for her work with the Knatty Knitters Club.
The Club knits and crochets items needed by Griffith Base Hospital.
She said that she was amazed by the nomination, describing herself as "just a knitter".
"When they rang me, I just said, 'No no no, not me'. I don't think I do much, I'm just a knitter from the library," Ms O'Callaghan said.
She moved to Griffith from Tabbita in 2001 after retiring, and set about looking for volunteer work. Ms O'Callaghan spent time with Meals on Wheels, Pioneer Park and plenty more.
"I was at the hospital kiosk for a few weeks, and I thought I could make some blankets," she said.
That's where Griffith's Knatty Knitters group started, but it took off in 2009 when Liz Brooks began the knitted garden project.
Ms O'Callaghan said that the group now specialised in shawls, baby supplies and rugs - but were happy to give anything a shot.
"Just about anything you can think of, we can crochet - some of us knit. Quite a few of us make things for the hospital kiosk. That's mainly what we do," she said.
"There's a giving tree at the library for the Meals on Wheels people. We make rugs and bed capes. Just little things like that, which people appreciate getting."
Ms O'Callaghan said she had an idea about who had nominated her.
"I know who nominated me. She hasn't shown up this year, yet. She's not in trouble, but she might think she is," Ms O'Callaghan said.
She encouraged anyone interested to come along to the group on Saturday, even if they don't knit anything themselves.
"We have a few people that know one or two of us, they come and sit with us," Ms O'Callaghan said.
"Some of them just come for a chat."
With yarn prices rising, she added that the group was also especially thankful for donations.
"The love rugs that we make over July and August, they're fairly big.," Ms O'Callaghan said.
"There are 28 10-inch squares in them so that's around 18 100 gram balls of yarn."
