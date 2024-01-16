The Area News
The Area News
Knatty Knitter Dot nominated for Citizen of the Year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 17 2024 - 3:41pm, first published January 16 2024 - 6:00pm
Dot O'Callaghan has been nominated as a Griffith Citizen of the Year for her work with the Knatty Knitters Club.

