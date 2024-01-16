38-year-old man busted with drugs in car

A 38-year-old man has been busted after a search of his vehicle found a supply of illegal drugs on January 12.
The man was pulled over at 8.00pm on January 12 while driving along Walla Avenue, and was searched.
The man and his vehicle were both searched, and a decent supply of illegal drugs were uncovered. The man was arrested and charged with supplying prohibited drugs.
He was granted conditional bail and will appear before Griffith Local Court on January 31.
On January 16, two were injured after a B-double truck rolled in Balranald. Emergency services attended McCabe Street at around 1pm following reports of the crash.
One person suffered a head injury, while another suffered a back injury. One was taken to Balranald District Hospital for further treatment.
Anyone with information on any incident is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Anonymous reporting is available.
