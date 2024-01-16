Riverina finishes fifth in Bradman Cup tournament

Riverina has finished fifth in the Bradman Cup after going down in their final two games of the Under 16's tournament.
The team headed to Wollongong with a 1-2 record following the first three rounds in Wagga and faced Central Northern in round four.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Riverina was dismissed for 183 in the 39rd over with Young's Josh Cameron leading the way with the bat scoring 42 at the top of the order.
Narrandera fast bowler and Riverina captain Sam Williamson then got to work with the ball finishing with stellar figures of 5-23 as Central Northern were dismissed for 158.
Riverina then notched up a 28-run win over Central Coast which saw them jump to the lead of the standings with two rounds to go.
They faced a tough opponent in North Coastal in round six performing well to dismiss them for 189 after losing the toss.
However North Coastal were ruthless with the ball dismissing Riverina for just 84 securing them a 105-run victory.
Riverina were sent into bat against Newcastle in their final game after losing the toss with Cameron again top-scoring with 29 as they were dismissed for 110.
Despite losing five wickets, Newcastle easily reached their target with Wagga RSL all-rounder Braith Gain finishing with the best figures of 2-14.
North Coastal edged out Newcastle at the top of the standings at the conclusion of the tournament while Greater Illawarra finished third.
Riverina 183 (J Cameron 42, B Wilson 32) d Central Northern 158 (S Williamson 5-23)
Riverina 9-152 (J Whiting 55no, C Brookes 18) d Central Coast 124 (N Oliver 2-1)
North Coastal 189 (L Holgate 4-41) d Riverina 84 (J Whiting 18, J Cameron 14)
Newcastle 5-113 (B Gain 2-14) d Riverina 110 (J Cameron 29, K Laursen 15)
