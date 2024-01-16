Ferruccio Fattore 'didn't even know he was nominated' for Citizen of the Year

Ferruccio Fattore is next on the list of Griffith's Citizen of the Year finalists, but the commendation surprised him most out of all the finalists - not even knowing he was nominated until he read the list published in the Area News.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mr Fattore retired 16 years ago after 40 years of farming in Coleambally, returning to Griffith to settle down.
Though settling down was the last thing on his mind, as he threw himself wholeheartedly into community work and has been an integral part of many prominent community groups - from the Griffith Abruzzi Association to the Griffith Italian Museum committee.
He's also a devoted member of the Sacred Heart church community, and a member of the church board. He attends mass daily, assists as a eucharist minister and maintains the church gardens.
"I do a bit for the community," he said, downplaying his hard work for the last 16 years.
"It's been a joy just to be involved."
Mr Fattore's daughter Linda Speirs said that she always meant to tell him that he was nominated, but couldn't find the right time - until he found out he was on the finalist list while reading the newspaper.
"It was a bit of a surprise for him," she said.
Mr Fattore inherited the task of organising the salami festival from his brother Tony Fattore, one of the original founders of the annual competition, and has spent countless hours working away on both the festival and his own salamis.
"It's an old tradition ... I'll help for as long as they need me to."
Ms Speirs said that she was immensely proud of him.
"It's really nice that he's been recognised. He always says he doesn't do much, but when you sit down and look over everything he's done, it's a lot," she said.
Mr Fattore attributed the success of the salami festival to the committee that's helped and guided him, and looked forward to this year's salami festival in August.
"The reason the salami festival is so big, it's because we all work together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.