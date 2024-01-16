The Area News
Ferruccio Fattore 'didn't even know he was nominated' for Citizen of the Year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
January 16 2024 - 2:23pm
Ferruccio Fattore is next on the list of Griffith's Citizen of the Year finalists, but the commendation surprised him most out of all the finalists - not even knowing he was nominated until he read the list published in the Area News.

