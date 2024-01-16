Headspace partners with Triple J for mental health

Youth mental health organisation Headspace has partnered with youth broadcaster Triple J for this year's Hottest 100 - with all proceeds from merchandise sales going to the mental health organisation.
All proceeds from the Hottest 100 t-shirts sold this year will be going to the youth mental health organisation in order to promote more action and provide more support for young people struggling with mental health.
Headspace said that each t-shirt sale would mean one hour of mental health support for a young person.
Headspace's National Clinical Advisor Simon Dodd said that they were excited to partner with the broadcaster for the Hottest 100 this year.
"There's never been a more important time to support the mental health of young people. We know the ongoing effects of COVID-19, lockdowns, natural disasters and global conflict are disproportionately impacting the mental health and wellbeing of young people in Australia," he said.
"No matter where they are, our digital mental health programs make is possible for young people across Australia with similar experiences of mental ill-health to connect and discuss steps for a healthy headspace."
Local Griffith centre clinician Tracey Febo said that they were similarly excited, as referrals continued to come through and the local centre looks to engage further with the community.
"It's great that headspace has managed to be part of that national event," she said.
"There's always referrals coming through ... We're really getting back into the community this year."
At a national level, the headspace organisation is putting a special focus this year on supporting rural and regional young people access the same mental health support as their city-based counterparts.
T-shirt purchases and donations can be made at headspace.org.au. Votes in the Triple J Hottest 100 can be made by January 22 before the broadcast on January 27.
