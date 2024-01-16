Downpour closes roads, impacts traffic around Griffith, surrounds

Drivers are being urged to exercise caution, with Tuesday morning's chaotic weather leading to a number of road closures around the city.
According to Griffith City Council, Bridge Road between Crossing Street and Lenehan Road, Battista Estate Yoogali, Kooyoo Street between Yambil Street and Canal Street have all been closed to traffic, pending further update.
Meanwhile a single lane of Jondaryan Avenue between Oakes Road and Coolah Street has also been shut.
Willandra Avenue between Belford Road and Merrigal Street has been closed, but heavy vehicles are still able to make access according to council.
It's currently not known how long the closures will be in place for and it's anticipated a number of other roads across urban centres could be found compromised as a result of the deluge.
Council is asking residents to keep travel to a minimum, drive to the conditions, don't drive through water over roads and to take care before making turns.
Those in need of flood assistance should contact the SES on 132 500 and those in emergency situations should call 000.
The storm has also compromised power in several parts of the MIA including Yenda.
