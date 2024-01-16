The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Downpour closes roads, impacts traffic around Griffith, surrounds

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 16 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Drivers are being urged to exercise caution, with Tuesday morning's chaotic weather leading to a number of road closures around the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.