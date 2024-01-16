The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Touch returns with tight clashes across the top divisions

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 16 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Touch Senior Competition returned with a bang on Monday night, with the biggest margin in the top divisions being two tries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.