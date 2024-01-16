Griffith Touch returns with tight clashes across the top divisions

The Griffith Touch Senior Competition returned with a bang on Monday night, with the biggest margin in the top divisions being two tries.
The women's top division opening game for 2024 was a classic between Gem Girls and Black Line that was up in the air until the final siren sounded.
After a tense opening, the Gem Girls were able to strike first after Mia Paton was able to make a strong break through the middle of the field, but it was a short-lived lead as Cella Bonetti was able to score her first of the night in the following set.
It would be the Gem Girls who took the lead into the break, however, after retaking the lead with nine minutes left in the first half to send them into the interval leading 2-1.
At the resumption, Black Line was able to make the most of a mistake coming out from the Gem Girls as they were coming out from their own line with Mel and Cella Bonetti combining to send Cella over for her second of the night.
The sides would continue to trade tries, with Ella Morrissey crossing twice for Gem Girls, but Black Line was able to answer every point to see the scores locked at 4-all.
Black Line took their first lead of the night as Cella crossed for her third of the night, but the Gem Girls were able to match them to see the scores level heading into the dying stages.
With four minutes left, Cella crossed for her fourth of the night with just four minutes remaining, and Black Line was able to hold on to claim a 6-5 victory.
In the other women's game, Applied Engineering maintained second spot with a 4-2 win over Physifitness.
The night of close results carried over into the men's top division.
Marchiori Construction maintained their position at the top of the standings after coming away with a 4-3 win over George Duncan Electrics, but MJ Hams Transport remained hot on their tails after they held on for a 5-3 victory against The Legend.
There is a bit of a gap forming now between the top two and the chasing pack, but there still remains a tough battle for the remaining spots in the top four.
J Fallon Building closed to within a point of the top four after a one-try win over Guidolin Agrimac.
