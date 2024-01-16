Power out across Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area

Essential Energy crews have restored power to 2.699 Beelbangera residents, a spokesperson says.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
This follows reports at 9.15am on Tuesday, January 16 of power cuts to some 166 Yenda customers.
"Our crews are still responding to power outages impacting 456 customers in the area," a spokesperson said.
Crews were working to "rectify an urgent safety issue impacting the local electricity network".
"Further unplanned power outages are impacting over 3,250 customers in Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area due to storms," the spokesperson said.
Network protection equipment was activated at 9.31am after a fault was detected on the electricity network.
"Crews have been dispatched and are currently patrolling the network to identify the fault," the spokesperson said.
Residents are encouraged to report all power outages to 13 20 80 and visit essentialenergy.com.au/outages for updates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.