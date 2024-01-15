The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Heading into the final two thousand kilometres, Price still has shot at podium

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
January 16 2024 - 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a challenging first week of the 2024 Dakar Rally, Hillston's Toby Price is still within striking distance of the podium position with four stages remaining.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.