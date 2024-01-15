Heading into the final two thousand kilometres, Price still has shot at podium

After a challenging first week of the 2024 Dakar Rally, Hillston's Toby Price is still within striking distance of the podium position with four stages remaining.
After a second-place finish in the two-day stage six, Price was able to climb up the standings after finishing just four minutes behind the stage winner, while the overall leader, America's Ricky Brabec, was a minute behind Price in third.
It was another long stage for stage seven, across 873kms, and there was little to separate the top eight, with Price coming in eighth but only 11 minutes behind the stage winner.
There was another hotly contested stage on Monday, with Price coming in fifth, just over two minutes behind stage winner Kevin Benavides from Argentina.
Heading into the final stages of the rally, Price is sitting in sixth place but will need to overturn at least 25 minutes across the remaining 2166km if he wants to secure another podium finish at the endurance event.
