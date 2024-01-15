Griffith youngsters star in school holiday drama workshops

Eight youngsters got a feel for the world of drama following the first of several school holiday workshops on January 15.
Led by Griffith drama outfit Whoop Theatre, the day-long Introduction to Drama workshop was one of several taking place at the Griffith Regional Theatre this week.
Whoop Theatre founder Melanie Toscan said the activities began with warm-up exercises before evolving to participants orchestrating their own short performances.
"The goal of the first workshop was to increase their confidence with performing and help them to get in sync with each other through various activities," Mrs Toscan said.
"It's was also a way to allow them to feel comfortable with expressing themselves and getting to know each other.
"Some started out a little shy but through these activities, it didn't take long for them to come out of their shells.
"Other games revolved around developing and performing characters."
Mrs Toscan has been heavily involved in drama and local productions, ranging from playing 'Tybolt' in 'Romeo and Juliet' to the tenacious cheerleader 'Serena' in 'Legally Blonde The Musical'.
More recently she has played the part of producer and visual designer for several productions, and serves as president of the Griffith and regional association of the performing arts, the Griffith Regional Theatre youth theatre troupe as well as a Western Riverina Arts Board co-opted member.
Recently she was one of 12 from across the state recruited for the Australian Theatre for Young People Generator program which saw her spend a week in Sydney for training.
She said this was the impetus of her being able to deliver the workshops.
"They tie well in to the youth theatre troupe which runs throughout the school term for those nine to 18 years of age," she said.
"The NSW government has provided funding to acquire resources to support me in delivering these events. As a result, I'll also be able to deliver them over the next two school holiday periods.
"It's a phenomenal opportunity for us to do this in a regional area and it's really cool being connected with the Australian Theatre for Young People Generator program."
Theatre manager Margaret Andreazza said she is pleased to assist deliver the workshops.
"It's a great way for young people to get a feel for drama in a fun, inclusive and accessible way," she said.
Spots for upcoming workshops are still available and can be viewed by visiting https://whooptheatre.com/workshops-2/
