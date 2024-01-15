Radio Man Jay Reynolds says 'All nominees are Citizens of the Year'

Jay Reynolds certainly keeps himself busy, between working fulltime at Griffith Base Hospital and providing his own 'intuitive healing' services.
He's probably best known for his tireless devotion to community radio station 2MIA FM, however, which has landed him a nomination for Citizen of the Year at this year's Australia Day awards.
Mr Reynolds has co-hosted his show 'The Comediums' for the last three years, but recently took presidency of the station and is now diligently working to build the station further and with more focus on community engagement.
"It's an engaging place. We've got a very diverse group in the station, I think this is a good road we're on," he said.
He said that the Citizen of the Year nomination was 'overwhelming.'
"I just do what I do, cause I enjoy it, but to now be nominated and recognised for it is humbling," he said.
"It's challenging, but it's really good and it's really rewarding. I do think it's nice to be nominated, for doing something you enjoy doing."
He said that he initially had suspicions of who may have nominated him for the award, but community chatter had thrown him for a loop and he now 'had no idea.'
"I thought it was someone close to me, but now there's talk around the community and well, I just don't know."
In between his many responsibilities in the community, Mr Reynolds has three children - two adults and one teenager - and cares for his wife.
He added his thanks to all of them, particularly his wife for her constant support.
"They are so supportive, and I do have to take time away from looking after my wife. She's supportive and behind me every step of the way ... Thank you to my committee as well, and to all the people who volunteer their time every week."
Mr Reynolds said that he was content with the nomination, and didn't see why a 'winner' had to be named at all.
"If you've been recognised and someone's nominated you, you're Citizen of the Year. Why limit it to one person? We're all Citizen of the Year to some person or people."
