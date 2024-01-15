Technological advancement around the corner for MIA wine industry?

As Artificial Intelligence and other technologies come to the fore across various industries, viticulture now appears to be joining the trend.
In Britain, AI and robotics technology is being rolled out to allow winegrape growers to remotely monitor crop health, identify potential issues early and take appropriate action.
Some growers in the United States are also using AI and drones to combat the effects of climate change.
Back home in one of the key winemaking regions of Australia, such advancements are yet to be fully utilised according to Riverina Winegrape Growers CEO Jeremy Cass.
But he believes they soon will.
"We're seeing it here and there, but for the most part it's on a small scale, such as in the case of automated mowers for small vineyards and drones being used to pick up drips in hoses," Mr Cass said.
"On a broad acre scale, automated sprays are probably one of the peak developments in the industry - self driven and self propelled. They're being used a lot in the Murray Valley area.
"I think we could be on the cusp of seeing some advancements. It's all there waiting to go but with the hardships of the industry at the moment, there doesn't appear to be enough capital to invest in such things just yet.
"In Australia we've probably created some of the best inventions when it comes to agriculture, yet we have a tendency not to capitalise as much as we should which is unfortunate.
"I am really looking forward to seeing what comes about as a result of this technology, as well as the Vineyard of the Future program being led by CSU."
Launched last year, Charles Sturt's program will examine innovation and transformation of the Australian wine industry, with a focus on research and education.
The facility will feature innovative science and technology, responsive researchers, educators, information and training facilities.
It will also harness product development systems, co-design and co-investment models for research and agtech organisations.
Mr Cass noted with all the wonders of technology to help support viticulture, there is room for repercussions, such as on demand for the seasonal workforce.
"On a broader scale, the industry doesn't utilise a lot of manual labor these days, except for pruning as well as in the organic produce sector which is worker intensive and sees a lot of recruitment by labor hire companies.
"But generally, efficiencies in viticulture lend themselves away from labor which is sad to see.
"In terms of how far technology will take us and whether we will get to a stage where workers won't be needed on the ground - I think it's a case of never say never.
"I think we have the ability to make things completely robotic, but such things are always cost driven and that's a focal consideration in this discussion."
Many Riverina farmers are becoming more prepared than ever when it comes to the changing landscape of agriculture, particularly with predictions of more weather events.
