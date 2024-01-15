The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Technological advancement around the corner for MIA wine industry?

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 19 2024 - 9:34am, first published January 15 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Artificial Intelligence and other technologies come to the fore across various industries, viticulture now appears to be joining the trend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.