Hillston farming family take top spot in regional wheat competition

Dalton Farming in Hillston has taken top place in the regional division of the prestigious AgShows NSW dryland field wheat competition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The accolade was presented to the family at a gala night in Dubbo on Friday, January 12.
The family's 16000 hectare is run by Sheldon and Rebecca Dalton along with sons Bellamy and Kaleb and their partners Hannah and Neah.
The crop led the western region with a score of 200 points for a 6.5t/ha yield, surpassing competitors from Lockhart and Peak Hill.
The Daltons selected from a vast territory that included Tamworth, Coonabarabran and Forbes.
Sheldon Dalton said he was over the moon with the award, with this serving as the family's second win.
"We've had a placing and one other win in the past so this is a great second achievement to have on the mantel," Mr Dalton said.
"The thing that really makes this special is that we are on the far western side of the region, an area that generally receives lower rainfall. So the win says great things about the soil of our area.
"I think farmers around Hillston have proven the moisture profile will hold as long as you can keep weeds off the top soil as much as possible. I'd say that's one of our full time jobs and one of the big reasons behind the quality yield of our grain this time around," he said.
Judge Frank McRae of DLF Seeds Australia said the entries selected were of high standard with excellent agronomic management.
"The regional finalist's crops were a credit to growers, their advisors and agronomists. Most crops were on good rotations with an increasing trend towards double-break crops," Mr McRae said.
"Many entries showed outstanding yield potential given the low in-crop rainfall recorded during the growing period. Yield potential varied right across the state depending on seasonal conditions.
"The northern region was affected by the extremely dry conditions experienced throughout the year, with many crops failing and others not being sown. Late rains before harvest affected the final yield and grain quality of some central and southern crops."
Celebrating the event's 25th year, AgShows NSW chair of the wheat competition committee, David Herbert, said it holds great significance in the industry.
"The Suncorp Bank championship dryland field wheat competition underscores the commitment of Australian farmers to excellence and innovation in wheat cultivation.
"It not only celebrates achievements but also provides a platform for industry networking and knowledge exchange," Mr Herbert said.
Second place was awarded to Lockhart's GL and EJ Lane with third awarded to Nick and Ian Westcott at Peak Hill.
Grenfell wheat growers, Rob and Mandy Taylor, achieved an outstanding feat by clinching the state title for the third consecutive year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.