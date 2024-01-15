Nomads make the most of Eagles slip up to move 10 points clear

The Coleambally Nomads have extended their lead at the top of the GDCA second grade ladder, having come away with a 41-run victory over Leagues Panthers.
After winning the toss and electing to bat at Jubilee Oval, the Nomads were able to put on 29 runs for the first wicket inside the first six overs before Raj Singh (1/12) claimed the wicket of Jack Weymouth-Smith (18).
The wicket didn't slow the Nomads progress too much as Sanil Babu (11) and Luke Roberts (18) pushed their side past 50 before the pair fell to the bowling of Gospel Toru and Manish Patel (1/19)
While Matthew Foster (6) and Tim Edgcumbe (5) fell without troubling the scorers, Jacob Breed and Shawn Iddles were able to get their side towards a defendable total.
While Breed (37) fell to the bowling of Joe MacGillivray-Reeves (2/20), Iddles (33) kept the scoring ticking over, and while Toru (4/25) picked up the final three wickets, the Nomads posted 146 off 33.1 overs.
The chase didn't get off to a great start for the Panthers as Babu (2/25) and Edgcumbe (2/13) saw the Leagues side fall to 4/25. Wickets continued to tumble as Foster picked up the wicket of Teao Woetai (8) while Morgan Tiere (2) was run out by Jacob Breed to see the side in a dangerous position at 7/65.
Some late runs from Taniera Vailoa (29) and Singh (19) helped the Panthers get to 105 before they were bowled out in the 25th over.
Meanwhile, in the Friday night game, Coro Cougars stayed within striking distance of the top four after coming away with a 24-run win over Exies Eagles.
The Cougars lost Jonathon Morris (2) early to the bowling of Tom Spry, but Cooper Rand and Mark Burns were able to guide their side out of danger.
The pair put on 42 runs before Cameron Harrison picked up Burns (30), but with Adrian Axtill coming to the crease, the runs kept ticking over.
Once Axtill (14) fell to the bowling of Ali Mehdi (1/22), Harrison (3/21) picked up the wickets of Rand (17) and Jason Field (4) in quick succession. Yash More (16), Justin Moat (14) and Matthew Bruce (24*) all got starts as the Cougars finished their 35 overs on 9/141.
The Eagles struggled early in their reply, with Axtill (3/18) and Burns (2/17) having the Eagles in trouble at 6/43. Gavin Wood (12) tried to give his side a chance, but another three wickets had them looking down the barrel of a heavy defeat. If not for some late hitting from Braydn Challis (44), the margin would have been worse, as the Eagles were bowled out for 117.
The scorecard for the Hanwood and Diggers clash was incomplete at the time of publication.
