Nomads make the most of Eagles slip up to move 10 points clear

The Eagles struggled early in their reply, with Axtill (3/18) and Burns (2/17) having the Eagles in trouble at 6/43. Gavin Wood (12) tried to give his side a chance, but another three wickets had them looking down the barrel of a heavy defeat. If not for some late hitting from Braydn Challis (44), the margin would have been worse, as the Eagles were bowled out for 117.