Influx of seasonal workers just in time for harvest

Plenty of seasonal workers are on the way, just in time for a very busy harvest season - but the housing crunch could pose issues as they compete to find somewhere to stay for the picking period.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
With harvest time either upon us or about to be for almonds, onions and grapes, plenty of growers will be looking for seasonal workers to come and help pick fruit and crops - while workers will be keen to pick up the jobs and backpackers look to complete their 88 days of regional work required for a working holiday visa.
Yogesh Bhatt, the owner of the Griffith Backpackers Hostel and the Griffith Premier Suites, said that they had around 200 backpackers as well as a hefty waiting list of those looking for spaces.
"We are fully booked from the first week of January to the end of April ... There's definitely a shortage," he said, adding that they had around 40 backpackers on the waiting list for a space.
Once they arrive, finding them open positions is not an issue, with plenty of jobs going.
Mr Bhatt said it never took more than two weeks to get someone set up, with most finding a role within a single week.
"Griffith is very popular, there are many opportunities."
Mr Bhatt thought that the popularity of their two hostels came down to hostel management not taking a cut for lining up workers with jobs - although they did take a fee for their transportation service.
"Normally, contractors keep a cut. Two or three dollars per person, per hour. We're not charging anything."
"We're not charging anything. We're not contractors, we're just supporting local businesses, and growth to the local economy ... we want it to be like family, not like customers."
It's not just hostels either, with increasing numbers of private homes being sublet out temporarily for backpackers and seasonal workers.
"People who have a big house with only a couple, or three people in the house - they have a room to let."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.