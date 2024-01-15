The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Influx of seasonal workers just in time for harvest

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
January 15 2024 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plenty of seasonal workers are on the way, just in time for a very busy harvest season - but the housing crunch could pose issues as they compete to find somewhere to stay for the picking period.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.