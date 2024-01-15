Numbers continue to swell on course despite the return of hot weather

The Griffith Golf Course, despite the coming of summer continues to attract large numbers to their competitions, with 100 players contesting last Saturday's medley 4 BBB Stableford.
It was a combined men and ladies event and the Club will be looking to combine a number of competitions where possible over the coming year.
Nic Furore combined with Blake Ritorto for the winning score of 49 points to take the win in a close tussle with Isaac Piva and John Cafe just one back on 48 points.
In third place were Gary Hartnett and Jorge Woods 46 points closely followed by Brendon Hicken and Taoloa Toru and Jim Shannon and Jason Brain 45 points.
Pins to 4th Sim Tuitavake, 7th Brendon Hicken, 8th Natalie Cassidy, 11th Dom Guglielmino, 15th Tony Catanzariti, 16th Chris Richards.
Vouchers to 43 points.
A solid Sunday field of 65 players contested Sunday medley single stableford with high scores the order of the day.
Anthony Ross 43 points won A Grade, Wayne Bottcher 39 points second.
Logan Matheson also carded 43 points to win B Grade from Andries De Meyer 41 points.
Antonio Guadala 41 points best in C Grade but only on a countback over Ryan Minato also 41 points.
Pins won by Michael Catanzariti, Anthony Ross, Lama Lolotonga.
Vouchers went to 36 points.
The Red Gum Plate is on this coming Sunday, January 21. It will be the same for mat as last year's with 32 pairs to qualify in a 9am. Shotgun start, followed by a BBQ lunch and tickets to the calcutta included in the entry fee.
The Calcutta auction should commence around 3pm.
The First Round of the matchplay to be completed by Sunday, February 4.
The McNabb Mobil 5's will commence this coming Monday, January 22.
Team Registration is $50 and previous money won can be used to register.
Forms are available in the Pro Shop or online.
Entries must be in by Saturday, January 20.
All players are welcome if you have no handicap, you will allocated one after you return one card.
The veteran's event last Thursday was a medley single stableford, open to all players.
Steve Matheson 37 points won A Grade over Lee Kimball 35 points.
Wal Hood 36 points best in B Grade on a countback over John Wallace 36 points.
Kieren Pizzolatto 40 points easily won C Grade ahead of Kevin Dodds 33 points on a countback over Warren Gill 33 points.
Pins to John Wallace, Mike Catanzariti, Ken Alpen. Vouchers to 31 points.
The official veterans competition will resume on Thursday, February 1.
Another single stableford last Wednesday with 45 players.
Jason Brain 41 points won A Grade ahead of Dan Meadows 37 points.
Tony De Marco 36 points best in B Grade from Shane Gaffey 35 points.
Thomas Chapman 38 points won C Grade ahead of Albert Donadel 35 points.
Pins to Dan Meadows, Hason Magoci, Sam Ranney. Vouchers to 32 points.
