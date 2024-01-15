Sophie Bozic's charity, efforts to bring community together recognised

From assisting those impacted by domestic violence to providing some rest-bite to families in need at Christmas, there's little wonder Griffith's Sophie Bozic is in the running for Citizen of the Year status.
Speaking to The Area News in the lead up to the big day, Ms Bozic said the experience of being able to grow up in a safe, nurturing area like the MIA has been a focal driver for her outgoing work.
"I'm from Leeton but was originally adopted from South Korea at six months of age. So I have a real sense of thankfulness to have grown up here and that has been a real driver leading me to want to give back. Especially now that I have my own family," she said.
Even as recently as the weekend and just before Christmas, she played a part providing 27 families with free groceries and meals.
"It was a very special result," Ms Bozic said.
"Some 30 litres of bulk butter chicken was prepared, with food supplied by Baiada and Surana Enterprises. It saw 60 meals delivered on Sunday night for those in need which was great.
"I even had one mother tell me it was the first proper meal her family had had in a long time due to bills."
Perhaps of her most decorated endeavour has been kick-starting the Griffith Mums and Bubs group which now has around 1000 members.
"The aim was to get a community of mums with newborns and infants to support one another and I'm really proud we have that now," she said.
"I know how hard being a mum can be - especially if you're a first time mother and possibly new to the area. It's important to have a community of those with similar circumstances to lean on.
"After the community health outlet could no longer do mothers groups, I saw there was a need. Now we have mums not just from Griffith but also Leeton and even Lockhart.
"It's hard to pin-point the most rewarding part about the work I've done. I think its just the appreciation you receive and the knowledge you've made a difference.
"I was very surprised when I heard I had been nominated and I'm truly honoured to know I've been selected alongside so many who have done so much for the area," she said.
