Eagles and Diggers forced to share points after storm sweeps across

For just the second time this season, a GDCA First Grade game had to be abandoned with no result achieved between Exies Eagles and Exies Diggers.
The Diggers side were looking to close the gap on the top four and, after winning the toss and electing to bat, were hoping to make a strong start at the top of the order.
It wasn't to be as Rocky Perre (5) was knocked over by Arjun Kamboj in the sixth over of their innings with the score on 12.
Bryce Rogers and Paresh Patil tried to get their side back on track with a 26-run partnership before Duane Ashcroft picked up the wicket of Patil (18)
Ashcroft (2/9) followed that up the very next delivery with the wicket of Diggers captain Ben Fattore (0), and while Mick Duncan saw off the hat-trick ball, Rogers (10) was caught off the bowling of Andy Arnold (1/26) soon.
Duncan (22) scored at over a run a ball before he was caught off the bowling of Kamboj while 20 runs later Manan Dave (10) was caught off the bowling of Ibrahim Ali while Cameron Ingram was trapped in front by Marc Tucker (1/16).
Liam Greenaway (38) and Dhruvil Patel (10*) offered some resistance before he was the final wicket to fall to see Diggers bowled out for 136.
The Eagles were able to make a strong start with a 57-run opening stand before Scott Rankin (12) was run out by Dhruvil Patel.
The weather came, and despite Josh Davis (48*) and Travers Pickmere (2*) having the Eagles in a strong position, no result could be determined, with the Eagles only facing 15.1 overs with their score on 1/67.
