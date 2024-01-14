The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Panthers end run of Hanwood defeats after storms work in their favour

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 14 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The summer storm that blew across Griffith has favoured the Leagues Panthers after they came away with a three-run win on DLS against Hanwood.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.