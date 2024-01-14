Panthers end run of Hanwood defeats after storms work in their favour

The summer storm that blew across Griffith has favoured the Leagues Panthers after they came away with a three-run win on DLS against Hanwood.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Panthers hadn't beaten the Wanderers since last season's Peter Davis Cup final, something they were keen to amend after winning the toss and electing to bat.
Matt Keenan and Michael Cudmore were able to make a steady start for the Leagues side putting on 30 for the first wicket before Josh Carn (1/23) continued his good season with the ball picking up Cudmore (8) ninth over.
The Panthers have struggled to make pushes on from decent starts, but Reece Matheson joined Keenan out in the middle and were able to add another 31 runs before debutant Wyatt Carter caught Matheson off the bowling of Sushant Modgil.
Leagues captain Jimmy Binks (7) followed three overs later when he was caught behind off the bowling of Varun Valsalan (1/34) before Connor Matheson and Keenan tried to get their side moving in the right direction again.
The pair got their side to 103 before Matheson (20) became the first to depart to the bowling of Owen Robinson.
Robinson would follow that up an over later with the wicket of Keenan (44), which triggered a collapse.
Modgil (3/34) and Robinson (5/18) would pick up the remaining five wickets, with the Panthers only managing 18 runs to be bowled out in the 35th over for 126.
Hanwood had plenty of time at the start of their innings to chase down the total, but the weather gods had one last card to play just before the halfway point of their innings.
Jordan Whitworth and Charlie Cunial put on 17 runs for the first wicket before Leo Forner (1/12) made the breakthrough with the wicket of Whitworth (12).
Oliver Bartter joined Cunial out in the middle and continued their side's push towards a result before Daniel Bozic found the edge of Bartter (6)
Cunial (23) continued to score quickly before his resistance was ended in the 15th over when he was stumped off the bowling of Connor Matheson as the storm clouds started to build.
Pardeep Deol (5) was then knocked over by Bozic (2/13) in the next over to see Hanwood sitting at 4/55, knowing the weather could have an impact.
With the storm clouds now over Exies No. 1, the game had reached the 20-over mark meaning a result could be determined, Hanwood were just behind the eight-ball.
Connor Matheson (2/13) claimed the wicket of Modgil (5) just before lightning brought play to a halt, and with Hanwood short of the par score, Leagues held on for the points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.