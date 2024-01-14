Hanwood FC endure tough start to their preseason after trip to Festival of Football

It was a tough start to their preseason campaign for Hanwood FC after they came away winless from the Festival of Football in Leeton on Saturday.
Starting off the weekend with their first competitive clash against their old rivals since 2018, it wasn't to be as they fell two goals down to eventual runners-up Yoogali SC.
They were able to pull a goal back before Ryan Zanatta made it 3-1 before the Pascoe Cup champions fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of hosts Leeton United.
The Hanwood side then had the tough task of being the first team to come up against the South Australian NPL side MetroStars.
They were able to find the back of the net late through new signing Giacoma Miglio as they fell to a 2-1 defeat.
They rounded out the tournament with a tough 7-0 defeat at the hands of NPL NSW Premiers and eventual Macron Cup Champions APIA Leichhardt.
In the final, APIA came away with a 3-0 win over Yoogali SC.
