Hopes Darlington Point sub-division will be completed by April

It's hoped Darlington Point's $4.5 million Young Street subdivision will be completed by April.
According to Murrumbidgee Council, sub-grade works have concluded with base material in place.
Kerb and gutter installations will commence on January 22 after they were delayed due to weather.
The installation of underground services such as electrical, telecommunications and water will follow, slated for late February or early March.
Following on from the completion of kerb and gutter work, base-course material will be used to complete road pavements and bitumen works are proposed for early March.
Contracts have been awarded for the supply and installation of solar street lighting along with a sewer pump station to service the subdivision.
Associated electrical works are scheduled for commissioning by the end of February.
Meanwhile, a new water main to service the subdivision is currently in the final stages of design and a contract is soon to be written.
Footpaths and landscaping thereafter will mark the project's end.
During council's December meeting, general manager John Scarce noted a real estate from Griffith has been selected to sell both of the Darlington Point residential properties, with marketing to start next month.
It was resolved council will allocate lots one and 14 as locations for the two new three bedroom Council homes.
Murrumbidgee mayor Ruth McRae said an April completion will depend on factors such as weather.
"Some rain has affected progress. From here, if everything goes to plan and we don't have any further weather disruptions, I'm hopeful of it being completed by April after which point we will take the lots to the market," Cr McRae said.
"This project will be incredibly important for Darlington Point as well as the wider area. We have many people working in our council footprint in various industries and they all need places to live. It's important not just for us but the broader MIA and beyond.
"Housing is an acute issue wherever you go we'll do whatever we can to aid that.
"I think this project will also be a favourable option for people and families having a tough time breaking into the market.
"It will aid growth in the town by having an influence on aged care, day care, local school numbers and the town's economy."
Meanwhile, work has commenced for the Coleambally Sports Facility Car Park, expected to be completed by mid February.
Concrete works at Brolga Place have also wrapped, with feedback for street furniture to go out soon.
