Australian Man Cave 'will be here if you need us'

The Griffith chapter of the Australian Man Cave has entered 2024 swinging, and has solemnly promised to keep up their activities and outreach in the Riverina regularly, promoting mental health across the MIA and beyond.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Australian Man Cave Support Group is a statewide group, aiming to provide a safe space and encouragement for men to talk about mental health, and create a support network between anyone struggling with mental health who could use a chat.
The group frequently runs barbecues, coffee meets and informal catch-ups to foster openness and a willingness to chat about difficult topics - as well as provide an opportunity to socialise for anyone feeling isolated.
The group hosted their first catch-up of 2024 on January 6, meeting at Family Funland for a day of games for all families in the Riverina - a first for the chapter, who usually do men-only meets.
Co-founder and president Pastor Lou Greco said that they were keen to keep up the momentum in 2024 and promised that the group would be back in town every two or three months.
"We'll definitely be doing more of those events, continuing to organise our events. Every two to three months, we come across and put on some kind of an event," he said.
He added that they were hoping to step away from being a men-only service, offering catch-ups to the whole family.
"We want to do more family events this year. In the past, they've been predominantly men only. [The family event] worked a treat, it's absolutely fantastic and that's what we're looking forward to for the rest of the yea.r"
The need for the group is still high in the Riverina however, and Mr Greco said that they were always on the look-out for anyone who could help.
"Most of the time, we've got the support that we need which is great but we're always looking for volunteers ... It's not easy. What we do does take a lot of time and it takes a lot of effort but persistence is the key," he said.
"Sadly, there is a high rate of suicide around there. It is tragic and very horrific, and we need to do as much as we can. We do really need the support of locals in the Riverina area."
He promised that any financial donations from the Riverina would go to programs in the area, and assured all that while support was always greatly appreciated, they would be back in town regularly no matter what.
"I want to stress that we're going to continue our support in the Riverina. We have to, it's a must ... Whether we get 10 people, 20 people or just two people show up, we'll be there."
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.