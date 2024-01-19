Community stalwart, popular chef Paris Floyd bids farewell to Griffith

A charity worker and culinary extraordinaire has bid farewell to the city this week.
Beloved chef Paris Floyd has not only been responsible for bringing Laotian and Vietnamese food to the city, but has been tireless in her charity efforts, spear-heading local campaigns like Operation Christmas Child.
Along with donating food to those in need and influencing good will, she has also tried to make difference amid 'a lack of available health and well-being services,' through endeavours like reset intermittent fasting.
To those who know her, Mrs Floyd's past has been like something out of a movie - the daughter of CIA agent, growing up in Laos before coming to Australia as a refugee and later working as a lingerie designer for Kylie Minogue.
Unfortunately, Mrs Floyd says a focal reason for relocating to the Central Coast is due to a 'lack of support' her husband felt while serving as a doctor at the Griffith Base Hospital.
"In truth, while our family was very well-supported in the community, my husband felt he wasn't getting the support he needed by the hierarchy of the hospital. It put some stress on our family and that's really been the impetus for leaving," Mrs Floyd said.
For her, saying goodbye to Griffith is nothing short of difficult.
"Griffith has been a really unique experience for me. It's the first country area I've lived in; prior to that I was in cities like Sydney and Melbourne," she said.
"I've been so blessed to have made so many connections and I think the generous community spirit is what makes Griffith shine."
Mrs Floyd is adamant the Samaritan's Purse-run Operation Christmas Child will continue in Griffith despite her absence.
"You could say my work has touched a lot of hearts so I'm very optimistic it will continue," she said.
"Through that and other endeavours like the youth group I started, I like to think I've established an outlet for residents to pitch assistance. I've built enough interest so that they can continue. But I will still maintain connections to Griffith to offer assistance," she said.
"Griffith has such a beautiful village feel where you can jump in, help each other and do it out of compassion. It's like a huge family. The highlight of my time has been immersing myself and being part of that energy.
"In terms of where my love for charity stems, I think it's my way of saying I hear you, I know your story. There's satisfaction in being able to help someone get by even just the one day they are having trouble. Ultimately it all comes down to caring and providing love."
For her, bringing Vietnamese and Laotian cuisine to Griffith came naturally.
"I think the cooking was popular because it wasn't there initially," she said.
"When I couldn't find it I brought it to the community and people responded well. I think that's because locals have experienced it outside Griffith so when they come home they miss it."
Like her charity work, it's hoped the food will still be available in Griffith.
"One of my kitchen assistants has been left with my secret recipes. She has a food truck and a food safety certificate. I have good faith the food will continue and she will do a superb job.
"Thank you Griffith for opening your heart to me and my family. I'm so grateful for my memories and I will miss you all."
