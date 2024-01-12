Report highlights continued strength for MIA industrial, rural land values

MIA land values remain in good stead, according to data from the latest Valuer General report.
Industrial and rural land values in particular saw an increase between July 2022 and July 2023, with Narrandera leading the way followed by Leeton, Griffith and Carrathool.
The report states industrial land values experienced a strong increase of 10.5 per cent overall, with Narrandera experiencing the strongest uptake of 54.3 attributed to a shortage of industrial land on the market.
Supported by their strong rural economies, Leeton and Griffith both saw a 13.7 per cent increase while Carrathool boasted 15 per cent.
Meanwhile rural land values saw a moderate increase of seven per cent after showing a very strong increase the previous year.
The report states this was driven by favourable seasonal conditions, secure water allocations and strong grain prices moderated by declining livestock prices and increasing interest rates.
Narrandera saw the strongest increases with 23.3 per cent, while Carrathool had an 11.1 per cent uptake, with limited supply and relative affordability viewed as contributing factors.
LJ Hooker director Anthony Sergi says it's no surprise Griffith is ticking along comfortably a solid location within the market.
"With interest rate hikes I think there has been a slight shifting of prices but things are still selling well in Griffith," he said.
"I'd say we're just below that ten per cent mark in Griffith - which I think is where the city has traditionally been at. I think values will plateau for 12 months or so but will eventually go up again.
"Industrial land is a strong commodity as there's always a sense of diverse industry happening here. While weather and the water market play a part in those values, overall the market tends to be fairly strong.
"I think we've had a really strong period and we're in a good position. Griffith quite often holds quite well in comparison to other towns and cities."
He believes what Griffith needs now are more affordable rentals closer to the CBD.
"It's a case of wait and see - I know there are things happening in that space. But if there could be more two bedroom rentals within close proximity to the city now, they would be rented out easily," Mr Sergi said.
"It will be interesting to see what happens when some of the housing blocks are released for subdivisions going forward.
"Rent appears to be increasing and I think the interest rate rise is definitely playing a part - it changes the situation of someone who, 12 months ago, was in a position to buy but now finds they will need to continue renting a bit longer, but in saying that Griffith's rental market has been strong for well over 10 years," he said.
The total land value for the Riverina region experienced a moderate increase of 8.7 per cent between 1 July 2022 and 1 July 2023, from $41 billion to $44 billion.
