Wagga testing new water treatment with potential use in Lake Wyangan

A blue-green algae treatment is being tested in Wagga, and could have impacts out here in Griffith if the two-month trial run goes well.
Waterzyme is a new treatment system being tested by Wagga Wagga City Council in Lake Albert, which has been closed since 2018 due to blue-green algae, and Griffith City Council will be watching closely to see if the method could be used in Lake Wyangan as well.
The system uses specific enzymes to starve the algae of light, causing it to sink to the bottom of the water - effectively killing it. The enzymes target blue-green algae alone and are not harmful to other creatures.
Waterzyme founding director Michael Askew said that the Lake Albert trial was the largest that Waterzyme had ever done, and was looking forward to seeing the results.
"We have run a trial in Wagga on a smaller body of water, which was successful. Now we're stepping up into the larger water body, but the principles of how the product works don't change - just the dosage."
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said that they were keen to see the results of the test given the similarity of Lake Albert to Lake Wyangan, and potentially use the same treatment if it's proven successful.
"I've asked our general manager to reach out to their general manager and get a better understanding of what they're doing," he said.
"There may even be some synergies in buying it together and getting it cheaper if we buy massive quantities."
He added that a recent treatment had been effective, but was unsustainably expensive so the council was keen to find alternatives.
"To get the water to any kind of quality, we were looking at around half a million dollars ... we certanly want to explore every opportunity to rectify or improve our lake."
