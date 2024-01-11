Drink spiking awareness advocate to lead important seminar in Griffith

An awareness seminar aims to combat an insidious problem that has reached its worst rate in five years.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Griffith Community Drug Action Team (CDAT) is bringing a free drink spiking information session to the Community Centre, led by renowned advocate Sarah Williams.
The evening will be an invaluable opportunity for residents and hospitality staff to learn what they can do to protect themselves and others.
Murrumbidgee CDAT community development officer Louise Graham said the session is one not to be missed.
"We know drink spiking is under reported across the board. This event is an opportunity for residents to learn what they can do in a situation and how they can get help," she said.
"Drink spiking isn't exclusive to cities. It's happening right across the Riverina, from Wagga to Albury to Griffith. And it's a crime that goes unspoken. Women are often the targets, but it can happen to anyone.
"This information night is about giving people the education, awareness and the tools to combat drink spiking - including for hospitality workers so they can protect their clients and patrons."
Sarah Williams is the founder of Newcastle-based not-for-profit organisation What Were You Wearing Australia which provides education, awareness and advocacy on sexual violence.
Her work has led to the creation of a Survivor Advocates Advisory Group which gives people a powerful voice for institutional change.
"Sarah will deliver a lot of lived experience on this issue. She presented at the annual CDAT conference in Sydney and was incredibly moving and informative," Ms Graham said.
"In Griffith, invitations have been sent to businesses and sporting groups. We hope to see between 70 and 80 attend."
Funded by NSW health, CDAT is a consortium led by Odyssey House.
Ms Graham works for Karralika programs which covers the Southern NSW region for CDAT.
RSVPs are being sought for the seminar which will be held at the Griffith Community Centre on February 21, commencing at 6pm.
The event is timely as the NSW Government urges people to 'Think Safe to Drink Safe' over the summer.
The campaign aims to educate patrons and venue staff on positive drinking behaviours, as well as provide tips to mitigate risks to personal safety.
"This campaign is crucial for raising awareness of drink spiking, which is at its highest rate in NSW for five years," Minister for gaming and racing David Harris said.
"Drink spiking is a serious criminal offence and I encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses this behaviour to report it to NSW Police.
"The NSW Government is committed to supporting efforts that help venues keep their patrons safe, as well as educate patrons themselves on what to be alert for."
More information on the Griffith seminar can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drink-spiking-awareness-tickets-772620327197?aff=erelexpmlt&fbclid=IwAR1LhURa97zBjjQzPNiRCQJw1yQ9aJshF7f8dtKk4ojFGMaI0I2v2LRCyQg
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.