The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Country Universities Centre gearing up for another busy year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 12 2024 - 9:30am, first published January 11 2024 - 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Country Universities Centre are getting ready for another big year, as returning and new students alike look to another year of regional study.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.