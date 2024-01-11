'Australia Day means everything to me': ambassador eager for Griffith visit

Griffith's Australia Day ambassador, children's author Susanne Gervay OAM, is keen for her visit to the city, calling Griffith the perfect place to celebrate the nation's holiday.
Although it will be her first visit, Ms Gervay has been studying up on the area and says she is impressed with its strong, vibrant multicultural standing.
"I love that there is such a strong Italian heritage in Griffith. I can't wait to try gelato," Ms Gervay said.
"I also love that Griffith has such a substantial Indian and Sikh community, as well as many other nationalities. To me, Griffith is the centre of what Australia Day is all about.
"Griffith shows that in our democratic, multicultural society we can set up our communities anywhere and everywhere - that's a really beautiful thing. I'm really looking forward to meeting as many people as possible and hearing their stories."
The award-winning author of children's and young adult fiction like as 'The Edge of Limits' and 'I Am Jack' says she writes to give hope to both young people and adults, a topic she plans to elaborate on come Australia Day.
"I will talk about my family's experiences immigrating from Hungary during the reign of Nazism to find this wonderful haven in Australia. It's not easy to set up a new life in a completely different country but there is always hope here and many have no doubt found it in Griffith," she said.
She said themes and issues pertaining to this country can be found in her work.
"Cutting edge adult novels like 'The Edge of Limits' is about consent, male gender, identity. They are important topics, especially with so many facing isolation amid a mental health crisis. I take the most difficult issues and work through them to show other ways of making a difference," she said.
"My book 'Heroes of the Secret Underground' is really an amalgamation of the stories I grew up with that empower young people to fight the stresses of our modern world. We have climate change and wars among other issues. We have to stand for inclusion and tolerance. That is the ethos of why I write and speak.
"Australia Day means everything to me - it's a day where we get together as a diverse community to celebrate opportunity and hope.
"When I received my Order of Australia, I accepted it not for me but all those who have been so brave to travel to the other end of the earth to find home here. I accepted that accolade for all of us.
"I've been an Australia Day ambassador for a long time and what I increasingly find is there is an enriching embrace of all aspects of community. It's so important to see those from all walks of life embracing our shared, overall culture. It doesn't mean anyone loses their own sense of culture and identity, but rather contributes to our overall culture to help celebrate the day."
