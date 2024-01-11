Drones bringing new technological innovation to agriculture

Drones could be set to change how farming works in the 21st century, as more and more growers look to technological innovations to improve agricultural monitoring.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
NSW Farmers are set to deliver a course on drone operation and how the devices can be used to assist in collecting farm data quickly and accurately. The data can then be used to help make decisions and guide growers to a successful crop.
The course will cover drone operation, as well as offering an overview of Australian laws surrounding drone use and remote aircraft - before focusing in on how growers can use the data collected.
"Operating a drone is like any other precision control system - with proper planning, set up and confidence to operate safely, it can provide real on-farm benefits," NSW Farmers said.
Regional Service Manager for NSW Farmers, Frank Galluzzo, warned that the drones in agriculture courses were wrapping up soon, and urged anyone who hadn't attended one to get involved sooner rather than later.
Citrus grower Vito Mancini has previously spoken on the benefits of drones in agriculture and encouraged usage of the high-tech gadgets.
"From somebody who thought a drone was just a fancy toy, I've learnt I couldn't have been more wrong," Mr Mancini said ahead of a similar course in 2023.
"What it can do for agriculture is almost limitless. The amount of attachments and gizmos these things have gives you really good snapshots of what's happening on parts of the property that otherwise may not be accessible."
He did note the exorbitant cost of high-grade drones, but said the many uses made up for it.
"I generally use it for simple things such as irrigation monitoring and finding out where there are dry spots. I've even used it for finding where I've left my picking ladders," he said.
Registrations for the drones in agriculture course are available until January 12, subject to an eligibility assessment. Registrations can be made online.
The course will run on February 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.