Davis pleased with Exies Eagles progress which sees them sitting second

Sitting in second place with seven rounds remaining in the first grade regular season, Exies Eagles are pleased with their 2023/24 season thus far.
Under the reigns of new captain Josh Davis, the side has risen up the ladder and has been within striking distance of ladder leaders Hanwood for much of the season.
The Eagles captain knows that had his side been more clinical, their good season good be even better.
"We are stoked to be honest with how we are going," he said.
"There are a couple of games that we lost that we were well and truly in that we probably threw away a little bit. Last weekend, our batting unit lost the game; we felt that the whole way through, we were on top. Batting after 50 overs can be a bit of a challenge sometimes."
The side was without two of their best batters last weekend, with both James Roche and Travers Pickmere missing the clash with the Cougars, but the pair, alongside Duane Ashcroft, will return for their clash with Diggers this weekend.
They will lose Connor Bock, who will return to Lake Albert with the Wagga Cricket season restarting.
With a table that continues to tighten with Coro and Leagues within a win of the Eagles, Davis knows his side need to maintain their consistency if they want to hold onto their spot.
"Every game is crucial from here moving forward, and any extra point you can bit up is a bonus at this time of year," he said.
"You don't want to be losing games now. It's good to see that it is such an even competition this year, to be honest."
Davis, who missed most of the first half of the season with a knee injury, is hoping to have some consistent form heading into the business end of the season.
"It has been hard to find the rhythm. Having the time off and then coming back, we had a bye after I got back into it and then had the Christmas break, so I feel like I haven't really played at all," he said.
"My focus right now is to try and be in the nets as much as I can to get the rhythm before finals cricket starts."
This weekend will see the Eagles side take on an Exies Diggers outfit who are trying to stay in the hunt for the top four, currently eight points behind fourth-placed Leagues.
Davis is hopeful his side can avoid a potential banana skin game.
"We are pretty confident heading into it, but you never know because cricket can be a funny game at times," he said.
"If we can bat the full 40 overs, that is the key for just about every weekend. If we can stay out there and use the overs, we will be in the best position."
