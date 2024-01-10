Griffith baker aiming for sweet victory in Junior Pastry World Cup

Griffith baking prodigy Bianca Piromalli is one of two set to represent Australia in the Junior Pastry World Cup in Rimini, Italy.
The 21-year-old's passion began at a young age and led to her starting her own business - Bianca's Cakery - at eight and making wedding cakes at 14.
The former Marian Catholic College student continued mastering her craft with a four-year apprenticeship at Bertoldos and beyond Griffith, she also trained in Europe for several months.
Ms Piromalli is no stranger to accolades as a result of her work, having took first in the regional's World Skills competition and receiving third place at the national level last year.
Her success in World Skills was impetus for her TAFE teacher and trainer Scott Astley selecting her to compete in the World Cup which will see her depart for Italy next Wednesday.
Months of hard training involving regular trips to Sydney have been had in the lead up and she said she is ecstatic the date has finally drawn near.
"The excitement is definitely building," Ms Piromalli said.
"The cup goes for two days, ten hours each day so its going to be full on. Damien and I have been hard at work preparing to represent Australia."
If successful, she will come away with $30,000 in prize money as well as significant recognition within the industry.
"It would open a lot of doors for me so to win would be absolutely amazing," she said.
Her passion for baking began cooking alongside her family members as a little girl back in Griffith.
"I used to love cooking when I was growing up with aunties and my nonna. That's how it started, and not many years later I was making cakes for friends and family."
Her mother, Donna, said it was a case of her daughter finding her career path early and sticking to it.
"She has an amazing talent," she said.
"As a little girl she always wanted to make cupcakes and decorate them. She made them for anybody and any occasion. She even made the cake for her year 6 graduation. One of the most impressive cakes I've seen was a five tier wedding cake and she made that from a young age as well.
"We are absolutely over the moon that she will be competing and my partner and I plan on going over to Italy to cheer her on.
"You only get one bite of the apple that is called life so I'm so glad she is following her dreams to the fullest."
The competition will see teams create everything from a vegan sorbet in a glass, plated dessert, street food dessert, modern chocolate cake, sugar sculpture, and chocolate sculpture.
