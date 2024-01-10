Hanwood ready to test their youngsters against NPL talent from around the country

For the first time since their 2023 title-winning season and under new coach Gabriel Abdala, Hanwood FC will return to action for the Macron Cup.
The competition will bring some of the best from around the country to Leeton with South Australian NPL side MetroStars, NSW NPL side APIA Leichhardt taking on Football Wagga's Leeton United and Hanwood as well as ACT NPL side Yoogali SC.
For Abdala, this weekend is acting as the warm-up for their preseason.
"Taking 20 players across just so that we can look at rotations throughout the day, and it's going to be a pretty mixed squad with some of the older boys and younger boys mixed in," he said.
"It will give as many players as possible a chance to play against these NPL squads that we will get to play against.
"We are taking this as preparation for the preseason just to have a look at where the players fall within our ranks this year."
For the new Hanwood coach, he will use this as an opportunity to give a chance to some of the younger members of last year's title-winning third-grade side.
"The third grade side last year only had two players over the age of 18 and I think some of those players, because of their age, didn't get a chance either firsts or reserves last year," he said.
"With the direction that Hanwood want to go in terms of developing their players, it's about allowing the younger players to have a bit of a platform, and this is one of them.
"As much as it's a good opportunity for the teams to have a good preseason hit out, it's also a chance for us to see where our young players are."
The day will start at 11.30am at Leeton No 1 Oval with the clash between Griffith's traditional rivals Hanwood and Yoogali SC.
With the two sides now in different competitions, clashes between the rivals are now rare, but Abdala knows these games contain plenty of passion.
"To have a rivalry like this is always good for the players because it sees them push to the next level to try and outdo the opposition," he said.
"In my time of being in Griffith, that rivalry between Hanwood and Yoogali SC has always been fierce, which only opens up an opportunity for good football."
