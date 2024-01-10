Safe asbestos removal for beginners: Step-by-step guide

Asbestos is infamous for its health hazards and removal must be done with extreme caution, particularly for homeowners and beginners. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Before its ban in 2003, asbestos was widely used since the 1880s in buildings for fireproofing, insulation, and sound absorption in Australia. Manufacturers mixed asbestos with plastic or cement. The resulting material was mainly used to manufacture building components like roofing shingles, pipe wraps, ceiling tiles, and flooring.

Therefore, buildings erected before the 1990s have a high likelihood of having asbestos-containing materials. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) about 125 million people worldwide are exposed to asbestos in the workplace, making it a point of concern.

However, asbestos is infamous for its health hazards and removal must be done with extreme caution, particularly for homeowners and beginners. In this guide, we will discuss the essential steps to remove asbestos safely and other crucial aspects.

1 Understanding asbestos risks

Asbestos exposure has been shown to cause several health conditions. Inhaling the fibers may lead to asbestosis, a chronic lung disease that causes scarring of lung tissues and shortness of breath. Exposure can also cause pleural abnormalities, such as effusions and thickening, impairing lung function.

Asbestos has also been linked to various cancers, including lung cancer and mesothelioma. Exposure to the material increases the risk of developing lung cancer by 12% to 24%. These cancers can stay in the body for years before showing symptoms.

Because of these risks, the use of asbestos is now widely regulated and banned in some countries.

2 Legal boundaries of DIY removal

In Australia, DIY asbestos removal is legally restricted. DIY removal of non-friable asbestos, which is firmly bound, is legal only for up to 10 square metres, except in the Australian Capital Territory, where it is banned. On the other hand, friable asbestos, which can easily crumble, requires a licensed professional. In brief, a homeowner must understand the legal requirements before proceeding.

Generally, DIY removal is discouraged. Hazardous materials are best handled by professionals. Experts like Sydney Asbestos services have the capacity to fully assess the asbestos levels in your home. They are also especially helpful when the asbestos-containing materials are hard to reach or extensive.

Experts have the knowledge and equipment to remove and dispose of asbestos properly. They're also well-versed with local regulations on asbestos removal, ensuring you remain compliant and avoid fines.

3 Procuring safety gear and removal equipment

Should you need to perform the task yourself, you must gather the right gear and equipment. First, you need a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) respirator to filter harmful particles. Aside from the mask, wear a disposable coverall with a hood and disposable gloves to avoid skin contact with asbestos particles.

You also need a water spray bottle, a putty knife, and asbestos-labelled bags. Water helps keep the asbestos fibres from flying all over the house. The putty knife is for lifting tiles or siding. And the sealable bags are for holding the waste securely up to the disposal point.

A HEPA vacuum can pick up residual fibres and debris. Have disposable rags on hand for cleaning tools and surfaces. Where possible, procure a portable shower or cleaning station for decontaminating those involved in the removal process. Although typically used by professionals, air sampling pumps with filters can verify the absence of airborne asbestos fibers after the work is completed.

4 Securing the work area

Isolating the area in question is crucial. Apart from the workers, no person should be in the removal zone. Start by removing all furniture to prevent contamination. For any items that remain in the room, cover them with plastic sheeting. You would also want to turn off your HVAC systems to prevent the circulation of asbestos fibres.

Next, seal the room with plastic sheeting and duct tape. Cover doorways, vents, and windows to contain asbestos fibres in the room. This prevents them from spreading to areas outside your house.

It helps to erect warning signs around the work area to alert neighbours and passersby of the hazard. All these measures create a controlled, safe zone.

5 Wetting asbestos materials

Wetting asbestos-containing materials can weigh down the fibres, ensuring they stick together and preventing them from becoming airborne. Fill a spray bottle with water and a few drops of dish soap. Sprinkle the mixture on the materials until they are thoroughly damp.

6 Carefully removing asbestos

This is the most critical step. Use a putty knife to detach the damp material gently and carefully so that the material doesn't break. Place all removed materials into the sealable bags. Avoid shaking or pressing down the waste.

Once done with removal, clean the tools with wet rags. Place the dirty rags into the sealable plastic bags. Patience is key in the removal process. Rushing only increases the risk of exposure.

7 Proper disposal of asbestos waste

You must follow local laws when disposing of asbestos. Typically, there are landfills or facilities in your vicinity licensed to accept asbestos.

Place the sealed plastic bags into rigid leak-proof containers. Correctly label the containers, clearly indicating that you're carrying hazardous materials. It alerts the disposal facility workers to handle the consignment with caution.

Following these safety guidelines saves you from fines and legal issues. And remember, laws change time after time. So stay updated with the latest regulations.

Conclusion

Upholding safety standards is critical during asbestos removal. It bears repeating that asbestos removal should not be performed by untrained individuals due to the significant health risks and legal implications involved.