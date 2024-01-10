Leagues looking to find stride and maintain their position inside the top four

After a fairly mixed start to the season for the Leagues Panthers, they will be hoping to find the consistency needed to stay in the top four.
The Panthers have an even record of four wins and four losses with a washout from their nine games, but they will know they need to improve that if they want to make a charge in finals this year.
They sit just eight points ahead of Diggers in fifth, but a good run would see them within striking distance of second, currently nine points adrift from the Eagles.
It has been the batting that has let the Panthers down in the first half of the season, so their top order needs to fire consistently, with their bowling unit being led well by young spinner Noah Gaske.
This weekend, the Panthers will take on the ladder-leading Hanwood in the 50-over game, looking to pick up their first win over the Wanderers this season.
Jordan Whitworth made an immediate impact with the bat after the break last weekend and will be a dangerman again this weekend.
