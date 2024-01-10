Murrumbidgee, Carrathool Shire councils announce Australia Day agenda

Murrumidgee and Carrathool Shire Councils have announced their Australia Day itinerary and award nominees.
Australia Day festivities are being held in Darlington Point, Coleamballay and Jerilderie, with the highly anticipated inaugural Waddi Cultural Celebration Day also to feature.
The fun will begin in Coleambally's John McInnes Square from 8am with a free breakfast and an awards ceremony.
Coleambally's nominees are the Can Do Challenge, CFNC Under 11's Netball Team, CFNC Under 15's Netball Team, Charmaine Buchanan, Chris Gardiner, Eloise Jay, Harvey Pound, Dr Kofi Amponn-Nyamekye, Michelle Brain, Neil Burke, Regan Cullen, Samantha Harris, St Peter's PP5 athletics relay team, St Peter's PP5 swimming relay team, Tara Bedard Laura and Thomas DeMamiel.
Prominent mental health and well-being advocate John Harper will serve as ambassador in Coleambally and Darlington Point.
Darlington Point's annual Australia Day Awards Ceremony and free BBQ lunch will commence from noon at CWA Park and will be followed by a free pool party from 2pm.
Darlington Point nominees are Michelle Callaway, Bruce Dalgliesh, Stephen Goodsall, Troy Heath, Jharal Coe, Zane Lyons, Zavian Miles, Scarlett Toscan, Darlington Point Rural Fire Brigade, Toganmain Woolshed Precinct Incorporated, and the Waddi Housing and Advancement Corporation.
Jerilderie will be the place to be in the evening, with the Australia Day ceremony beginning at 6.30pm in Luke Park, with fireworks and other entertainment to feature.
Murrumbidgee Council Mayor Ruth McRae said the events are not to be missed and she is especially looking forward to the Waddi Cultural Celebration Day
"It is an exciting inclusion in the day's events and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser" Cr McRae said.
"The day will provide an exciting opportunity to immerse in the vibrant culture of Waddi by creating unique artwork with local First Nations artists, Paula and Karissa Undy."
The talented pair will deliver free weaving and painting workshops for the community from 10am to 12pm.
Registrations for the workshops are preferred and can be made on Eventbrite or by emailing the centre at info@waddihousing.com.
Meanwhile, Carrathool Shire's official Australia Day festivities will be held from 11am at the Hillston Lions Park, with the Lions to provide a free lunch.
The shire's Australia Day ambassador is water polo Olympic medallist Debbie Watson OAM.
Citizen of the Year nominees are Jeremy Young, Craig McKeon and Jamie Parsons.
Sportsperson of the Year nominees are Georgie Chandler, Henry Taylor, Lachlan Keefe and Rhett Standen.
Junior Sportsperson of the Year (5 to 12 years) is Hamish Luelf, while Chantelle Peters, Harrison Bartholomew, Jessie Macdonald, Jordan Bartholomew and Natasha Peters are the nominees for the 12 to 18 years category.
2023 Community Group of the Year nominees are Active Farmers Hillston, Goolgowi Ex-Servicemen's Club Committee, Goolgowi P & C Association, Goolgowi Public School Relay Team, Hillston Swans Football & Netball Club, Hillston Swans Under 11's Football Team and the Rankins Springs Dragons RLFC.
The Hillston Central School P & C Harvest Festival and Rankins Springs Centenary are in the running for the 2023 community event of the year.
The awards will be followed by a family pool party.
RSVP's are preferred for catering and can be made by contacting Carrathool Shire Council before 4pm January 19.
