The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council removes infrastructure requirements from recycling depot

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 10 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith City Council has gotten started two weeks ahead of time with an extraordinary meeting, solely to decide on the continuing development of the recyclables storage facility on Willandra Avenue.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.