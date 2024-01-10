Council removes infrastructure requirements from recycling depot

Griffith City Council has gotten started two weeks ahead of time with an extraordinary meeting, solely to decide on the continuing development of the recyclables storage facility on Willandra Avenue.
The development of the facility has been met with plenty of setbacks and has come up against Griffith City Council multiple times before, including being caught for developing without permission in 2022.
The development was approved conditionally in 2021, subject to completing a number of infrastructure upgrades including a new driveway and works on Willandra Avenue to ensure vehicular safety as more trucks use the depot.
Those works are yet to be completed, prompting a call to remove the requirements so that the site can function as a recycling facility while development on the transport depot side continues.
Applicant Greg Young took the stand to plead his case, and said that he was taking more of an active role in development to ensure no more mistakes were made.
He added that he was surprised by the amount of scrutiny this development was seeing, and accused some of the complaints of being personally motivated.
"I cannot believe the scrutiny it's come under ... I've seen a few development stuff in the years, and I've never known that amount of scrutiny," he said.
"Some of this scrutiny has been applied because I believe there's been some complaints lodged about what we're trying to do, the proximity to other businesses. Some of those complaints, I believe are aggravated, vexatious and don't have a lot of credibility."
He made a final argument that Cleanaway, who operate the NSW Return and Earn program that would be a major part of the storage facility, were running out of patience.
Councillor Shari Blumer was concerned about the precedent that council would set by removing the infrastructure requirements.
"I think it's inappropriate that we set precedents where we say things like engineering, flood management and traffic reports are not important and that's what this motion and the amendment sets out to do," she said.
"I must vote against it for the sake of precedent and principle."
Councillors ultimately voted 6-3 in favour of removing the restrictions on development, allowing development to continue and the operation of the site as a recyclables transportation depot.
The infrastructure improvements and upgrades are expected to still happen with development on the transport depot continues, but there is no longer a specific timeframe required and they are no longer required for the recycling facility.
