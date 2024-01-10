The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Group 20 season start date confirmed to be April 7 for 2024

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 11 2024 - 3:36pm, first published January 10 2024 - 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The week after Easter will usher in the start of the 2024 Group 20 season after the draw for the upcoming season was published.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.