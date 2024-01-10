Interest sought for purchase of new poultry operation at Carrathool

Expressions of interest are being sought for the purchase of a significant block of land in Carrathool, estimated to be worth between $1.9 and $2.1 million.
The property 'Springdale' has had a rich history for cotton aggregation but it's hoped land will now be used for another purpose.
A development application was accepted back in 2021 by Carrathool Shire Council for a poultry farm to be stablished.
Current owner Fairglen Farms hopes the 289 hectare block will have 24 enclosed climate-controlled sheds with tunnel ventilation installed, along with 36 free-standing feed silos, a storm water dam, eternal driveways and a workshop erected.
The farm includes 1503 Murrumbidgee Irrigation Delivery Entitlements and 258ml of Murrumbidgee supplement water.
It also boasts a four bedroom homestead along with a workman's cottage.
Each of the sheds will have a capacity to house a maximum of 50,000 birds, equating to a total population of up to 1,200,000 across the 24 sheds.
Each of the sheds will have concrete floors, insulated panel walls, zincalume roofs and will be fitted with purpose-built infrastructure including fans, heaters, water, feed lines and artificial lighting.
Other ancillary buildings and supporting infrastructure will include staff amenities, a control room, and a wheel-wash station.
The proposed development has a capital investment value of $25,900,000
While Fairglen Farms would like to see 'Springdale' produce poultry, CEO Ashley Etherington says he is open to buyers running the farm as a tradition cotton enterprise too.
"At the end of the day we are open to other ideas as to what could be done there, but our hope is that ia buyer will take it up to produce poultry," he said.
"The DA has been approved, but it's up to the potential buyers as to what they would like to do with it.
"I think there's a good establishment of poultry operations in the Griffith area and this would certainly add to that, with company's like Baiada close by."
He hopes for strong interest in the lead up to the cut off date later this month.
"We have received some interest but I would like to obtain much more." he said.
Expressions of interest for 'Springdale' are open until January 21.
Further enquiries can be made by contacting Mr Etherington on 0409 340 476.
