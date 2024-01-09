The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Would glass bottles ever be replaced? Griffith winemakers have their say

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 10 2024 - 1:17pm, first published January 9 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A senior winemaker says glass will never entirely wane in the industry, following several recent studies investigating alternative packaging options.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.