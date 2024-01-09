The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Central stores recovering from busy Christmas period

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
January 9 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith's retail stores are wrapping up from the busiest shopping period of the year, recovering from the busy Christmas and Boxing Day period with a slower January and a break for hard-working staff.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.