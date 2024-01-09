Griffith Central stores recovering from busy Christmas period

Griffith's retail stores are wrapping up from the busiest shopping period of the year, recovering from the busy Christmas and Boxing Day period with a slower January and a break for hard-working staff.
The Christmas period is traditionally a hectic period for retail across the country and beyond, although the cost-of-living crisis and the continuing rise of online shopping led some to wonder how it may impact sales.
Linda Pietroboni from Prouds Jewelers said they had seen the traditional busy period, but the change to a week-long 'Boxing Week' sale had eased the pressure on staff.
"It was a good Christmas. The Christmas period was better, but boxing day week was steady which made it a bit easier for us," she said.
Conversely, pun intended, Platypus Shoes had a real dip in sales for the Christmas period but picked back up later on.
Manager Kathleen Perry described it as 'underwhelming.'
"It didn't feel like a busy Christmas, maybe it was more people shopping online," she said.
"After Christmas, it picked up ... I've been in retail since I left high school, and Christmas the last few years has been pretty average, maybe it's COVID."
Right across the centre from Platypus is EB Games, who did well over Christmas as gamers and their loved ones looked to how they would spend time over the holidays.
"We did really well, it was just a normal Christmas. Christmas is our busiest time of year," said manager Elena Zirilli.
She noted that PlayStation 5's had sold well last year, after many years of being hard to find.
"Sales have dipped again now. I think everyone's very cautious of their spending, just in general."
Nobody in Griffith Central was busier than Amanti Di Caffe however, being one of only two places open on New Year's Day that Griffith residents could get a takeaway coffee. The other was McDonald's.
Barista Isabella Carturan wasn't complaining however, simply seeing it as another challenge.
"I really enjoy making coffee so I'm not complaining when I have to make it."
