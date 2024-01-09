MIA bushfire plan highlights focus areas at Myalbangera, Jerilderie

Two new focus areas have been included as part of an updated bushfire management plan for the MIA.
Developed by the MIA Bush Fire Management Committee (BFMC), the plan evaluates local fire risks and mitigation steps to treat them over the next five years.
Myalbangera - near Beelbangera - and Jerilderie have been included as new focus areas for firefighting strategy mitigation.
While the plan notes most homes and properties in Myalbangera have low bush fire risk, there is a moderate risk to economic assets such as vineyards and cultural Aboriginal sites.
Meanwhile in Jerilderie, many homes and properties are located on flat terrain amid vegetation which contributes to wind-driven bush fire risk.
Acting operational officer level two of the MIA RFS, Issac Lee, says the plan is updated every five years to coincide with changes in the local area.
"The biggest change in the plan is the new science model which looks at different risk factors such as economic, residential, and cultural.
"We've introduced focus areas we want to concentrate more on that may have seen an uptake in population and housing.
"Meanwhile our existing assets such as fire trails, land management zones and strategic fire advantage areas are still included."
Mr Lee is encouraging locals to have their say about the plan before the end of its public exhibition phase on February 18.
"Mostly we've only had agencies weighing in and we really need more local, on-the-ground perspectives. Locals know the area and its history," Mr Lee said.
"If there are no changes after the public exhibition, the plan will go live for five years and will be our set reference."
The plan covers the local government areas of Griffith, Leeton, Carrathool, Narrandera, Murrumbidgee and Hay, and can be found at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/managing-bush-fire-risk/bush-fire-management-committees/mia
