Wyatt Carter and Reif Leach make the grade for NSW Pathways State Challenge

Griffith was well represented at the Country Youth Championship with Wyatt Carter and Reif Leach progressing to the NSW Pathways under 14s State Challenge in Dubbo.
Wyatt and Reif were joined by Bradley Whitworth in the Murrumbidgee under 14s side, while Matt Andrighetto and Lachlan Spry were selected in the under 13s side.
Fletcher Robertson was due to play in the under-15s side, but an injury just before the competition got underway meant that he was unable to take part.
The under-14s were able to make a strong start with a win in their first game led by Wyatt, who scored 41 as they came away with an eight-wicket win.
It was a mixed day two with a win and loss in the Twenty20s, and 23 runs from Reif wasn't enough to help them against Illawarra on day three.
The 14s rounded out their competition with a victory over Greater Southern, with Reif picking up the final wicket and helping Murrumbidgee finish fourth.
The under-13s were able to make a strong start with three victories from three games across the first two days. Illawarra ended the unbeaten start on day three, but they rounded out the competition with a 21-run win over Greater Southern to finish in fifth place.
It was a strong start from the under-15s as well, with three wins from three games highlighted by Binya's Max Conlan picking up three wickets against South East.
The last two games resulted in defeats for the Murrumbidgee side against Illawarra and Greater Southern to see the Bittens finish in fourth place.
