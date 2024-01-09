Couple aims to bring 'something new' to Griffith with new cafe

A brand-new cafe in the centre of Griffin Plaza has high hopes to revamp both the plaza and Griffith's culinary options, bringing a touch of the major metropolitan cities to regional NSW.
Kami Coffee sits in the middle of the plaza, catching the eye with their bright boxes and colourful donuts - hand-made each day by Carmen Leong, one half of the duo who owns and operates the joint.
"We like good food, we wish to give people something fresh and new ... just something exciting," she said.
"We get a lot of inspiration from the city."
Daniel Lowe, the other half, said he was especially passionate about good coffee and did plenty of research before deciding on which beans to use.
"We were both in hospitality and we found a passion in coffee, my wife has had a passion for baking ... we've both always enjoyed being our own boss," he said.
"We went to Melbourne, tried lots of coffees and decided on Axil, it was a bean we both enjoyed."
Even the design of the packaging has been done by Mr Lowe and Mrs Leong themselves, trying to be eye-catching - but not too loud.
"We didn't want to be too out there," said Mr Lowe.
The pair have deliberately started in a slower period while they got their feet on the ground but looking to the future, he added that they were planning to bring the Vietnamese classic Banh Mi to the store soon.
"We're starting off slow, we chose more of a slow period. January is traditionally a quieter month for hospitality," he said.
He added that while the response had generally been positive so far and customers were pleased, there was the challenge of brand loyalty - something that may be a positive in the future, but leaves them on the back foot for now.
"Customers are loyal to what they've had for years, it's the problem of trying to build up clientele."
Both of them added their thanks to family members and friends who have supported them, lending a hand whenever it's needed - from advising to even looking after the coffee machine in especially busy periods.
Kami Coffee is now open in Griffin Plaza.
