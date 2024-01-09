Griffith SES volunteer recounts Gold Coast wild weather clean-up effort

A Griffith SES volunteer has recounted efforts assisting with the storm clean-up on the Gold Coast.
It was 20-year-old Lachlan Barbaro's first deployment interstate, after joining the local SES 18 months ago.
Mr Barbaro joined SES Cootamundra and Ballina teams as part of Strike Force Bravo, assisting with some 30 requests over three days in the suburbs of Upper Coomera, Pimpama, and Helensvale.
"We spent about week in that deployment, as well several days getting there and back," Mr Barbaro said.
"When we arrived the work began immediately, everything from moving trees off the road, fixing roofs and general clean-up."
Although he knew the damage would be vast, he wasn't expecting things to be as bad as they were.
"It was fairly shocking," he said.
"It was not just the extent of it but the amount of damage. We started every day at 8.00am and worked until 5.30pm, covering plenty of kilometres. So we saw a lot.
"I think the worst hit area was Helensvale. It was chaotic, with so many branches twisted and strewn across roads.
"It left a path so you could see where the tornado had raged through the area.
"Even now, some places still don't have power. Mount Tamborine is running off generators.
"Locals were very gracious to receive help. In some cases the best you could do was console them."
Despite the seriousness of the operation, there were moments of camaraderie among teams.
"The best memory I have is swapped helmets with some of the QLD volunteers," Mr Barbaro said.
"It was rewarding to know we were there lending a hand and making a difference."
Mr Barbaro comes from a local family of avid emergency services volunteers.
He urges others in Griffith to consider joining the local branch.
"I've always been the sort of bloke who loves to volunteer and the fact that I have so many family members in the emergency services was an inspiration for me to join," he said.
"My advice to anyone thinking of doing so is to absolutely go for it. You have so many experiences and gain so many mates from all over."
Griffith SES commander Susie Skof says there will be many opportunities to gain insight into the SES and join in the coming weeks.
"We're planning a recruitment day and will also be having a recruitment drive on January 20th at the Griffith pool as part of a special event," she said.
"We will also be on hand at the Riverina Classic in Darlington Point."
She said she is always proud of local SES members who volunteer their time and efforts for causes outside the Griffith zone.
"I'm really proud of Lachlan," she said.
"To go interstate takes a big chunk of time and I love that we have members who do that. Not only does it improve their skill-set but it builds plenty of experience that can be relayed in scenarios back home."
