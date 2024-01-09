Plenty remains up for grabs as Griffith touch returns from festive break

With four rounds remaining before finals get underway in the Griffith Touch senior competition, plenty remains up for grabs.
The top spot looks set to go down to the wire, with defending champions Marchiori Construction sitting at the top of the table with a lead of two points over MJ Hams Transport, who ended 2023 with plenty of momentum behind them.
The chasing pack of The Legend and George Duncan Electrics are just over a win further back so will be right on the door step to take advantage of any slip ups from the top two.
The equations seem simpler in the women's top division.
Heart Racers will have an extra week to prepare for their first game after Christmas with a round 12 bye, but that won't hurt their chances of finishing on top with a 10-point lead over Applied Engineering.
They are firming as favourites to take the title, but the fight between the remaining four sides could go down to the wire.
